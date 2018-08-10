  • Family wants answers in man's fatal shooting by Pittsburgh police

    The family of a man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police in February gathered at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Friday to demand answers from officials.

    The shooting of Mark Daniels was deemed justified by District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who said Daniels fired at police officers in Homewood first. But Daniels’ family and their attorney dispute that version of events.

