Funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo.
Wopo, whose real name is Travon Smart, died following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Monday.
Wopo's manager sent Channel 11 the following funeral arrangements:
Viewing:
Wednesday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: Odell Robinson’s
2025 Perrysville Ave. 15214
Funeral:
Friday 11 a.m.
Address: Wesley Center A.M.E. Zion
Church 2701 Centre Ave Pittsburgh PA 15219
