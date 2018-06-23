  • Funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo

    Updated:

    Funeral arrangements have been announced for Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo

    Wopo, whose real name is Travon Smart, died following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Monday.

    Wopo's manager sent Channel 11 the following funeral arrangements:

    Viewing:
    Wednesday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Address: Odell Robinson’s
    2025 Perrysville Ave. 15214

    Funeral:
    Friday 11 a.m.
    Address: Wesley Center A.M.E. Zion
    Church 2701 Centre Ave Pittsburgh PA 15219

