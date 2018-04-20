PITTSBURGH - Funeral arrangements have been announced for legendary Pittsburgh wrestler Bruno Sammartino, who died Wednesday at the age of 82.
Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. funeral home on Centre Avenue in Shadyside.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Sebastian Church.
The burial will be private.
Sammartino leaves behind a wife, three children and four grandchildren.
