A well-known gym owner and local chiropractor accused of harassing and inappropriately touching two women at his business will face a judge Thursday.
Moses Jevicky, who runs the Virtus Institute in Greensburg, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m.
Jevicky is facing several charges including indecent assault after two women came forward with the accusations
WPXI's Mike Holden will be in the courtroom for the hearing and will have the latest.developments on Channel 11 News at Noon.
