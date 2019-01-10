  • Greensburg gym owner, chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients due in court

    Updated:

    A well-known gym owner and local chiropractor accused of harassing and inappropriately touching two women at his business will face a judge Thursday. 

    RELATED STORY: Chiropractor facing new charges, accused of inappropriately touching teens

    Moses Jevicky, who runs the Virtus Institute in Greensburg, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Jevicky is facing several charges including indecent assault after two women came forward with the accusations

    WPXI's Mike Holden will be in the courtroom for the hearing and will have the latest.developments on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories