High heat, humidity & thunderstorms return this week

PITTSBURGH — We’ll be closing out August with full-tilt summer heat as high temperatures will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s much of the week.

A passing shower is possible Monday morning, with a few thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Not everyone will see storms, but any storm that does fire up could be strong and contain gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperatures will jump to the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices possibly in the mid to upper 90s. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms late Tuesday, with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees.

