Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered man with dementia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing and endangered man with health issues, including dementia.

Detectives are looking for Donald Champion, 62, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday while walking away from the 3200 block of Niagara Street.

Police say he frequently goes for walks, but this time left his phone at home.

Champion stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown eyes.

Champion was last seen wearing a black fedora hat, black and orange construction glasses, a black jacket and black pants. Police say he walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on where Champion is should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

