  • Inmate who allegedly received letter with details about Rachael DelTondo's murder takes plea deal

    Updated:

    BEAVER, Pa. - A plea deal has been agreed upon for a possible witness in the investigation into the murder of an Aliquippa teacher.

    It has to do with a letter detailing the crime that was sent to a Beaver County Jail inmate.

    Related Headlines

    We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    The letter and the inmate could become key in the Rachael DelTondo case.

    DelTondo was shot and killed in her parent's driveway on Mother's Day.

    No one has been arrested.

    The Beaver County District Attorney confirms a letter exists that is being analyzed in a lab.

    He also told Channel 11 the inmate who received it will be cooperating with detectives.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories