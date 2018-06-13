  • One month since Aliquippa woman shot, killed in mother's driveway

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - It’s been one month since Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother’s Aliquippa driveway. 

    DelTondo was coming home from getting ice cream with friends on May 13 when she was shot 10 times. 

    Related Headlines

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES ON THIS CASE DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The 32-year-old was a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and who was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car in 2016.

    >>>>Timeline of Rachael DelTondo murder investigation

    Despite search warrants being executed and evidence collected, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the shooting.

    >>>5 things we know about the Aliquippa woman shot, killed in her mother's driveway

    WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is following the twists and turns in this case.  She’s working to get an update in the investigation for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 
     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One month since Aliquippa woman shot, killed in mother's driveway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aliquippa announces new acting police chief

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aliquippa's assistant police chief accused of sending sexually explicit…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aliquippa police chief placed on administrative leave