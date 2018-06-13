ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - It’s been one month since Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother’s Aliquippa driveway.
DelTondo was coming home from getting ice cream with friends on May 13 when she was shot 10 times.
The 32-year-old was a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and who was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car in 2016.
Despite search warrants being executed and evidence collected, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the shooting.
