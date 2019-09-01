HERSHEY, Pa. - One of the Jonas Brothers' biggest fans had tickets to their concert last night in Hershey, but unfortunately, she wasn't able to make it.
Lily Jordan is at Penn State Children's Hospital, being treated for cancer.
After an outpouring of love on social media, the Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to Jordan at the hospital.
"Thank you for inviting us to come see you," Kevin Jonas is heard saying in the video when they walked into Jordan's room.
The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center shared the heartwarming video on its Facebook page:
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}