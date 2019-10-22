Kellie Pickler, Rita Wilson, other recording artists pay tribute to Mister Rogers in new album

Kellie Pickler is among the list of recording artists who are paying tribute to Mister Rogers in a new album.
The album "Thank you, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories" features the artists singing Mister Rogers' iconic songs like "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and "It's Such A Good Feeling," to name a few.
Other artists include Vanessa Williams, Tom Bergeron and Rita Wilson. Wilson is the wife of Tom Hanks, who is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
The album comes out Oct. 25. You can preorder the album or share your Mister Rogers memories through its website.
