WASHINGTON, Pa. - Nicholas Cumer, the local man killed during the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was laid to rest Saturday.
Cumer was a Washington High School graduate and student at St. Francis University. He had just been offered a job with the company he had been interning for in Dayton and was out celebrating with friends when he was killed.
The funeral home said it was the second most attended funeral in its history, with thousands of people coming to say their goodbyes. Cumer's friends said they're not surprised because he had a way of drawing people from all walks of life together.
