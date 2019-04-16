NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - Charges were filed Tuesday against the high school wrestling champion shot by police on Sunday during a domestic dispute.
The incident ended with Logan Macri, 19, in the hospital after being shot by police.
Court paperwork obtained by Channel 11 Tuesday afternoon shows that three different officers shot Macri when he raised the gun he was holding after being ordered to put it down.
Police said he dropped the gun at that point, but still fought with officers. He was not subdued until an officer used a Taser on him, the affidavit said.
Police were called to the house when Macri got into an argument with his mother while other people were in the home.
Macri allegedly injured his mother with a sword and a different gun, but she was able to get out safely.
Macri is charged with several counts of simple and aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
