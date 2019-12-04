  • Man accused in shooting outside Strip District nightclub will stand trial

    A man accused of shooting another man outside of a Strip District nightclub faced a judge on Wednesday.

    The judge ordered Treysaun Lockett-Tillman, 21, to stand trial. He's suspected in a shooting in August where a man shot multiple times was found lying on the ground outside Savoy Nightclub.

    Lockett-Tillman was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and robbing a vehicle in front of the nightclub.

    In court, detectives outlined the events surrounding the shooting. They said he was arguing with someone inside of the nightclub.

    Eventually police said Lockett-Tillman was outside of the venue in an argument. A victim tried to intervene and the investigator said Lockett-Tillman eventually shot that victim 10 times.

    Lockett-Tillman also faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest two months later in October. Those charges include receiving stolen property, a firearms charge, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

    His formal arraignment will be Jan. 27. 

