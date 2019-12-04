A man accused of shooting another man outside of a Strip District nightclub faced a judge on Wednesday.
The judge ordered Treysaun Lockett-Tillman, 21, to stand trial. He's suspected in a shooting in August where a man shot multiple times was found lying on the ground outside Savoy Nightclub.
Lockett-Tillman was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and robbing a vehicle in front of the nightclub.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
In court, detectives outlined the events surrounding the shooting. They said he was arguing with someone inside of the nightclub.
Related >>> Documents offering chilling details in shooting outside Savoy nightclub
Eventually police said Lockett-Tillman was outside of the venue in an argument. A victim tried to intervene and the investigator said Lockett-Tillman eventually shot that victim 10 times.
Lockett-Tillman also faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest two months later in October. Those charges include receiving stolen property, a firearms charge, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
His formal arraignment will be Jan. 27.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- Man's body found in river near Point State Park
- Man dies when SUV crosses major North Hills road, crashes into church parking lot
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}