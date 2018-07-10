0 Man arrested in death of Point Park University voice teacher

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2:20 P.M.

The man charged in the death of his roommate has been arrested.

Joseph Martin, 35, was taken into custody after being discharged from a hospital where he was being securely held for evaluation.

Martin is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated cruelty to animals.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Charges have been filed after a man and a dog were found dead inside a Carrick home on Saturday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Martin in the death of 71-year-old Ricardo Tobia. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal homicide.

For decades, Tobia inspired students as a vocal coach at Point Park University.

A former student of Tobia is in shock at what happened.

“He was the first person who encouraged me to be a male singer, which was very important for me at the time,” former student Jonathan Rohlf said.

Police were called to Tobia’s Kirk Avenue home for a welfare check early Saturday, when they went inside they found him and his dog dead

. Facebook/Ricardo Tobia

According to court documents, after the murder, Martin went to his mother’s home in Baldwin, shirtless, dirty and speaking nonsense.

She involuntarily admitted him for mental health treatment and later spoke with police.

Channel 11 was there as detectives returned to her home Tuesday.

Neighbors said Martin is a nice guy and a family man.

"It's very shocking I just can't even believe it because the family they're just such great people known them for 30 years," neighbor Valerie Sroka said.

