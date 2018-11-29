Man awaiting new trial for rape now ordered to trial on charges of touching young girl

A man who spent decades in prison for a crime he claims he didn't commit was back in court Thursday to face new charges.
According to police, John Kunco sexually assaulted a girl just after DNA evidence got him out of prison.
Related Headlines
Kunco is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges he touched a young girl shortly after he was released from the Westmoreland County Jail in May. Two of the charges carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison.
TRENDING NOW:
- New charges filed in death of man shot in Pittsburgh parking garage 15 years ago
- 1 injured after car crashes into school bus in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 69 young people have been shot in Allegheny Co. since last year
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office confirmed in court Thursday that there's no DNA evidence in the case, but they will be getting the alleged victim's medical records.
This comes after Kunco was granted a new trial from a violent rape conviction in a New Kensington apartment in 1990, a crime he maintains he didn't commit.
His trial for the more recent case in Allegheny County is scheduled to begin in March, while the new trial on the charge from 1990 is expected to happen next summer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}