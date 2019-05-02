Man charged in shooting at Washington County movie theater

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Waynesburg man has been charged in connection with the shooting that wounded a teen at a Washington County movie theater.
Police said Chris Williams, 53, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, for the fight and shooting at the Regal Theater in March.
A group of teenage boys were causing a disturbance inside one of the theaters, according to police, moving their seats and being disruptive.
Police said Williams approached them and an altercation started inside the theater and that Williams and the teens exchanged punches.
Police said the confrontation spilled into the hallway. Police said things turned physical again when Wlliams pulled a gun and pointed it at the teen. Police said the two struggled over the gun and it went off, hitting the teen in the leg.
