Man turns himself in after shooting 2 dogs, killing 1

GLASSPORT, Pa. - A man charged with shooting two dogs and killing one of them turned himself in Thursday.
Quincy Cowans allegedly told police he had to shoot the dogs.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dog dead, another hurt after allegedly being shot, dumped by owner
On Dec. 28, animal control officers were called to Minnesota Avenue in Glassport for an injured dog running loose.
Officers got information about the owner after Sable Kennels posted pictures of the dog on social media.
Officers found Cowans, who confessed to shooting and dumping the dogs in a junkyard after they got into a fight, according to a criminal complaint.
Cowans took the officers to the dumpsite, where they found the dead dog buried under a pile of brush.
According to the criminal complaint, officers told Channel 11 the other dog survived and is doing well.
Cowans is facing numerous charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals. His hearing Thursday was continued and he was released on $50,000 bond.
