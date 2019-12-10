  • Many families still can't return to their homes months after explosion that injured 5

    WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Five months after a house exploded in a Washington County neighborhood, many of the families still cannot return to their homes.

    The explosion completely leveled a home in North Franklin township, and it also caused major damage to neighboring homes.

    Five people, including the homeowner and three firefighters, were injured. Columbia Gas took responsibility for the explosion, and city officials said no upgrade work by that company will be permitted until further notice.

    Contact the Pennsylvania insurance department consumer hotline at 1-877-881-6388 or go online and file a complaint at Insurance.PA.gov.

    Columbia Gas issued the following statement regarding the families who are still unable to return home:

    "Columbia Gas continues to work with North Franklin Township as well as residents who were impacted by this incident. Nearly all claims have been resolved, and Columbia Gas representatives have been in regular contact with residents' insurance carriers to resolve any remaining issues."

