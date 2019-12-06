  • Channel 11 goes inside long-term care facility after criminal abuse case

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - On the heels of a now former worker landing behind bars for physical and sexual abuse of severely disabled patients and a civil lawsuit, McGuire Memorial long-term care facility opened its doors to only Channel 11. 

    Our camera was allowed to go anywhere inside the facility.

    A former care worker, Zachary Dinell, has been charged with abusing patients at the facility and taking pictures and videos of the acts. Attorney Robert Pierce said 17 victims of Dinell have been identified so far.

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz sits down with the CEO of McGuire Memorial to find out what changes he is making in the wake of these horrific crimes.

