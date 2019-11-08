CHARLEROI, Pa. - A member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday for his involvement in a violent attack at a bar in Charleroi, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Corey Volk, 24, of West Newton, was sentenced to seven to 14 years on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Police said Volk and several other members of the motorcycle club attacked a former member on April 18 at the Slovak Club in Charleroi. The victim was seriously hurt and needed to be flown to a hospital.
