PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County officials said the reopening of Nadine Road in Penn Hills will be delayed by at least a month after storms caused a portion of it to collapse over the summer.
Officials with Allegheny County Department of Public Works said the closure was expected to end sometime later this month. However, crews are now estimating the road will be back open sometime in December.
The road was closed on July 12 after storms caused a landslide to overturn a retaining wall and a part of the road to collapse. Public Works officials said the decision was made to put in a new retaining wall, fix the road and repair drainage work following the damage. The contractor for the project, however, is having delays in the design stage of the work in addition to issues with locations for utilities along the road.
County officials said since late August, crews have been taking out the damaged wall, digging out the site, moving utilities and working to repair the road and drainage system.
Until the closure is lifted, traffic will continue using the posted detour to Allegheny River Boulevard, Sandy Creek Road, Verona Road and Lincoln Road.
