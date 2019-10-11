NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - It’s been eight months since a man was shot on Jones Avenue in North Braddock, but a 15-year-old has just been arrested for allegedly pulling the trigger.
Channel 11 has learned that Lyndin Brown is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting that injured a 25-year-old man in February.
Police said Brown was seen on surveillance camera at FA’s Market shortly after the shooting looking out the front door and pacing back and forth.
Just two hours later he allegedly walked out of that store with another man and got into a car.
Watch the full report above from Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko to see the video evidence police say ties Brown to the crime and hear from the mayor about his concerns.
