  • City, Steelers battling over parking lot on the North Shore

    PITTSBURGH - The battle over parking in the North Shore is taking an interesting turn.

    Mayor Bill Peduto said he wants to see portions of the Gold Lot 2 redeveloped as part of an agreement between the city's Stadium Authority and the Steelers and Pirates.

    In a statement to Channel 11, the a spokesman for Mayor Peduto said the "sea of asphalt should be redeveloped for residential use."

