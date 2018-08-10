Parkway East narrowing to 1 lane for weekend construction project

Inclement weather has changed PennDOT’s plans for a construction project in Pittsburgh this weekend, and motorists are going to feel the impact.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday night, the eastbound Parkway East will be narrowed to one lane from the Fort Pitt Bridge to the Birmingham Bridge.
Damany Lewis details other changes necessitated by the move, and talks to drivers about how it will affect them, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
