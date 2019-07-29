NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A convicted murderer was paroled months before police said he stabbed an 8-year-old boy to death. The death of Mark Mason was one of six homicide's allegedly committed by five Pennsylvania parolees over the past two months.
The man suspected of shooting and killing Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall was also on parole during this time.
State police said Keith Burley stabbed and killed his girlfriend's 8-year-old son, Mark Mason, inside a home in Union Township earlier in July in Lawrence County. Burley had just gotten out of prison after serving the minimum time for a previous murder. His sentence was 20 to 40 years. The parole board released Burley after 20.
Police said Burley was not a model inmate and the district attorney said he stabbed another inmate in the neck with a pencil.
The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association is calling for lawmakers to hold hearings to investigate the state parole system. The agency wants an independent look at the system to prevent violent offenders from getting out.
