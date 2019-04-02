PITTSBURGH - Thousands of commuters are driving over bridges that are considered "structurally deficient" every day, and Pennsylvania is doing considerably worse addressing the problem than other parts of the country.
More than 47,000 of America's bridges are structurally deficient, according to an analysis of federal data by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
That means the bridges are considered safe but require repairs and maintenance.
Nearly 17 percent, or more than 3,000 of Pennsylvania's bridges, are classified as deficient.
The industry group believes progress is too slow across the country.
“At this rate, it would take about 80 years to fix just those bridges that are classified as structurally deficient,” said Allison Black, the association's senior vice president.
It would cost nearly $171 billion to repair all the bridges currently identified as deficient, the association estimates.
