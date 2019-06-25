PITTSBURGH - There are some new additions at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium - seven of them actually.
The zoo's two American beavers, Alice and Patch, are parents to seven beaver kits.
Our two American beaver parents, Alice and Patch, really have their paws full! Alice recently gave birth to 7 beaver kits. The little ones are spending most of their time inside their den with their family, but they grow quickly and they'll soon be exploring outside! pic.twitter.com/ToZfH2kxfX— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) June 24, 2019
Zoo officials announced their birth on Twitter Monday by sharing video of the little ones.
Last year, Alice and Patch welcomed six kits into the family. According to Zoo officials, these new kits came one year and a day later.
Caring for the kits is a family affair. One-year-old brothers Busy and Timber are helping their parents take care of their siblings.
The kits are on the move as soon as they were born. According to zoo officials, they'll nurse for six weeks before graduating to more solid food.
The beaver kits are currently spending time inside with their parents and will be outside once they get a little bigger, according to zoo officials.
