Police: 5 dogs found living inside car parked in garage

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A man is facing animal cruelty and drug charges after a drug bust led to police finding five pit bulls living in deplorable conditions inside a car in the garage of the home.
According to police paperwork, authorities responded to the home after reports of an alarm. When police arrived, the gate was unlocked and they made their way inside to ensure the safety of the residents.
Police found Bertram Mitchell in a bedroom inside the residence, but he would not reply. Mitchell finally woke up.
A search warrant was obtained after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in plain sight in the home, according to police paperwork. Mitchell was also known by authorities to sell drugs.
When the search warrant was performed, more drugs and weapons were found in the home, according to police
Police also smelled urine and ammonia, and animals were heard in the garage, according to police paperwork. Authorities said they found five pit pulls living in the garage in a vehicle that was soaked in urine and littered with feces.
