Police allegedly find drugs, guns after man threatens to kill girlfriend

Police responding to an emergency call at a Sharpsburg home found a scary situation this week.
Renee Wallace has more details on this frightening incident, including the shocking place they found a stash of drugs and guns, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
They say they heard screams from inside the house, and could see Robert Shawn Eason and his girlfriend, holding her infant daughter, through the front door.
She told police Eason had threatened to “shoot her in the head” if she called 911.
