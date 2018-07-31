  • Police arrest suspect in death of teenager after shots fired into group

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 3:02 P.M. UPDATE: Israel Moon surrendered to police and is lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

    A suspect was identified Tuesday in the shooting death of a teenager Saturday afternoon in Kennedy Township.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Israel Moon, 21, on charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint.

    Moon is wanted in the homicide of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky.

    Moon is expected to turn himself into police this afternoon, attorney Blaine Jones told WPXI news reporter Mike Holden. 

    Investigators said Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, was with several other people watching a fight between two young men when shots were fired into the crowd. 

    Al-Maleky, a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School, ran to a nearby yard, where he was found by first responders, police said. He died at a hospital less than 2 hours later from a single gunshot wound to the back. 

    A witness told police Moon admitted to firing two shots before the gun jammed and said, “I didn’t aim. I just shot randomly.”

    “We don’t think he singled out one of the individuals randomly. Rather he shot at the group,” Allegheny County Police Lieutenant Andrew Schurman said.

