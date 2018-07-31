KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 3:02 P.M. UPDATE: Israel Moon surrendered to police and is lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.
A suspect was identified Tuesday in the shooting death of a teenager Saturday afternoon in Kennedy Township.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Israel Moon, 21, on charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint.
Moon is wanted in the homicide of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky.
#BREAKING: Attorney Blaine Jones now representing Kennedy Township homicide suspect Israel Moon. Jones reports that Moon will turn himself in this afternoon to Kennedy Township Police. @WPXI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 31, 2018
Moon is expected to turn himself into police this afternoon, attorney Blaine Jones told WPXI news reporter Mike Holden.
#BREAKING & JUST IN: Police issue arrest warrant for Israel Moon in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky. Criminal homicide & firearms not to be carried charges. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/sUhG3mCwgL— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 31, 2018
Investigators said Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, was with several other people watching a fight between two young men when shots were fired into the crowd.
Al-Maleky, a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School, ran to a nearby yard, where he was found by first responders, police said. He died at a hospital less than 2 hours later from a single gunshot wound to the back.
A witness told police Moon admitted to firing two shots before the gun jammed and said, “I didn’t aim. I just shot randomly.”
“We don’t think he singled out one of the individuals randomly. Rather he shot at the group,” Allegheny County Police Lieutenant Andrew Schurman said.
