GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Charges have been filed against the driver of a dump truck that collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing a man, woman and boy in Fayette County in June.
Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown on Thursday announced the charges against Wilbert Burnsworth, who has been arrested.
Investigators said Burnsworth was high on cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the June 18 crash on McClellandtown Road in German Township. The truck, which was filled with coal, crossed the centerline, police said.
Ronald Burwell, 53; Kayla Burwell, 20; and Hunter Braddee, 4, died in the crash. Ronald Burwell was Kayla Burwell's father and step-grandfather to Braddee.
Burnsworth is charged with third-degree murder, driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.
