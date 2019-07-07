Police need help identifying man in connection with alleged burglary, sexual assault

PITTSBURGH - Pittburgh police need your help identifying a man in connection with an alleged burglary and sexual assault in Oakland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Sex Assault and Family Crisis Unit at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- Parts of the area upgraded to Flash Flood Warning, everyone under Flash Flood Watch
- VIDEO: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}