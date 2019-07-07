  • Police need help identifying man in connection with alleged burglary, sexual assault

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittburgh police need your help identifying a man in connection with an alleged burglary and sexual assault in Oakland.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Sex Assault and Family Crisis Unit at 412-323-7141. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories