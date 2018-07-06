PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 1:20 P.M. - The preliminary hearing for Zaijuan Hester has been postponed until July 27th.
NEW: The preliminary hearing for Zaijuan Hester, the teenager charged with a drive-by shooting in North Braddock, had been postponed to July 27th— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 6, 2018
Related Headlines
The teenager charged in a North Braddock drive-by shooting minutes before Antwon Rose was shot and killed by a police officer in East Pittsburgh is set to be in court Friday.
STORY: Teen charged in N. Braddock drive-by that happened minutes before Antwon Rose shooting
Zaijuan Hester, 17, is charged with attempted homicide in the shooting that wounded a 22-year-old man.
STORY: What we know about Zaijuan Hester, suspect in N. Braddock drive-by shooting
Hester was with 17-year-old Rose when the car they were in was pulled over minutes after the shooting in East Pittsburgh, police said. The car matched the description of the vehicle suspected in the shooting.
Both teenagers ran from the traffic stop, police said.
Rose, who investigators determined was unarmed, was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld as he fled.
RELATED: Michael Rosfeld, officer who shot Antwon Rose, charged with homicide
Hester got away, but was later arrested in the Hill District. Authorities said he was hiding out in an apartment with a 19-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on a hit-and-run accident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starbucks employee fired for mocking customer's stutter at Philadelphia store
- Former Thai navy diver working to rescue boys trapped in cave dies from lack of oxygen
- Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida performance
- VIDEO: Police: Mother shoots man trying to steal SUV with toddlers inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}