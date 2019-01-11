  • Priest who abused boys, made 1 confess, sentenced to prison

    BROOKVILLE, Pa. - UPDATE 3 p.m. - David Lee Poulson has been sentenced to two and a half to 14 years in prison. 

    A Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys and making one of them say confession after the assaults is set to be sentenced in Pennsylvania court.

    David Lee Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a damning Pennsylvania grand jury report that named almost 300 predator priests accused of abusing more than 1,000 victims in six of the state's dioceses.

    Court records show 65-year-old Poulson is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday after pleading guilty in October to corruption of minors and child endangerment.

    Prosecutors say Poulson abused an altar boy in church rectories more than 20 times and had him confess afterward.

