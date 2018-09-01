PITTSBURGH - Amazon is approaching its deadline to name the next spot for a new headquarters. The company said it planned to make the announcement by the end of the year. Pittsburgh is on the short list, and everyone in the city has an opinion on HQ2.
Target 11's Rick Earle traveled to Seattle to look at Amazon's first headquarters and talk to people in the city about the good Amazon has done and where some people are being left behind.
Back in Pittsburgh, Channel 11 looked at how an Amazon headquarters could change city infrastructure and housing. We also talked to a local professor about why he thinks the city already has an edge over the competitors.
Before Amazon makes its call, you'll want to watch Channel 11's Race for Amazon's HQ2 special. It airs this Sunday at 8:30 a.m., right after Channel 11 Morning News.
