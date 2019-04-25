ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - It's been nearly one year since Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother’s driveway in Aliquippa and no arrest has been made.
Family members said she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot.
Timeline of Rachael DelTondo murder investigation
The 32-year-old was a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and who was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car in 2016.
As the investigation continued, several members from the Aliquippa Police Department were removed from the case and/or placed on leave. Eventually, the Beaver County District Attorney took over the investigation.
On Thursday, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement saying the investigation was still active. Lozier asked for continued patience and cooperation as investigators continue their work.
Lozier wrote that he said he sympathized with the DelTondo family's "deep sense of loss" and understood the community's mourning. He said his office was committed to bringing her murderer to justice.
