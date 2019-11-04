  • Rare sight: Apparent albino deer spotted in North Hills

    An apparent albino deer was spotted over the weekend in Pittsburgh’s North Hills.

    Nick Ciccotelli said his daughter spotted the deer Saturday morning in the area of Shaler and Hampton townships. She thought it might be a Christmas decoration until it moved.

    Albino deer are very rare. Some experts say one in as many as 30,000 deer are albino.

