EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Nearly three months after collapsing during a landslide, Route 30 is back open, Sen. Jay Costa tweeted Wednesday.
The slide took out part of Route 30 on April 7 and caused an apartment building to collapse. The road had been closed due to settling.
In the following weeks, crews worked to rebuild the collapsed section of the roadway. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expected it would reopen by the end of June.
Folks. Route 30 is open!!!— Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) June 27, 2018
Great work PennDOT and everyone involved in getting this project done as promised.
