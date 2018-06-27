  • Route 30 reopens after April landslide

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Nearly three months after collapsing during a landslide, Route 30 is back open, Sen. Jay Costa tweeted Wednesday.

    The slide took out part of Route 30 on April 7 and caused an apartment building to collapse. The road had been closed due to settling.

    In the following weeks, crews worked to rebuild the collapsed section of the roadway. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expected it would reopen by the end of June.

