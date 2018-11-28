NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A student is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting a shooting threat online directed toward the Freedom Area School District.
According to police, the tenth grade student posted a picture of himself holding an AR-15 with a statement advising other students not to show up to school.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
School administrators found the student who posted the pictured and determined that he did not have any weapons on him. A search warrant was issued to search his home for the gun and the phone used to post the photo.
Police said the gun belonged to the boy's uncle, and during their search they discovered a handgun as well.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged with assaulting infant until baby was unresponsive
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- EMS rescues 3 women from ACCESS van hanging over ledge
- VIDEO: Trump threatens GM over plant closures
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The student is not being identified because they are being charged as a juvenile.
Police will have an increased presence at the Freedom Area School District for the next few weeks, officials said.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11 is working to learn more about the student involved. We will have the latest details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}