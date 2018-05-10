MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A threat was found at North Allegheny Senior High School Thursday morning.
A bomb threat was found in a bathroom stall around 7 a.m.
Related Headlines
RELATED: North Allegheny Intermediate High evacuated due to bomb threat
McCandless police were able to investigate the threat without imposing a lockdown and evacuation because of specific later time that was referenced in the threat.
The student responsible for writing the threat was quickly identified and removed from class. A search of the student's locker determined there was no danger and the threat was a hoax.
>>>North Allegheny School District to have school resource officers
This is the second threat within the district in two days. Police are continuing to investigate the threat at North Allegheny Intermediate Wednesday, and are looking to determine if the threats are connected.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church
- Federal health officials warn of EpiPen shortage
- Couple found dead in apparent double suicide
- VIDEO: Americans freed by North Korea welcomed home by President Trump
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}