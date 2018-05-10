  • Second threat reported at North Allegheny School District in 2 days

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A threat was found at North Allegheny Senior High School Thursday morning.

    A bomb threat was found in a bathroom stall around 7 a.m.

    RELATED: North Allegheny Intermediate High evacuated due to bomb threat

    McCandless police were able to investigate the threat without imposing a lockdown and evacuation because of specific later time that was referenced in the threat.

    The student responsible for writing the threat was quickly identified and removed from class. A search of the student's locker determined there was no danger and the threat was a hoax.

    >>>North Allegheny School District to have school resource officers

    This is the second threat within the district in two days. Police are continuing to investigate the threat at North Allegheny Intermediate Wednesday, and are looking to determine if the threats are connected.

