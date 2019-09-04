CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Butler County.
Police said he walked into the restaurant on Route 8 in Center Township, pulled out a handgun and demanded the employees get on the ground.
Troopers showed Channel 11 surveillance video from the robbery. It shows the robber pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the two teenage clerks. The video also shows him jumping on the counter two different times as one of the clerks huddles underneath.
Hours after Channel 11 aired the video, a viewer called police telling them he recognized the man. Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz tells us how the viewer was connected to the suspect, on 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Alleged drug dealer charged for Mac Miller's deadly overdose
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}