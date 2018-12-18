GREENSBURG - Two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a mother of two are scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
Walter Cable and Devin Akamichi will be in front of a Westmoreland County judge for a preliminary hearing.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Cable and Akamichi are charged in the killing of Ronny Cable of Vandergrift. Ronny and Walter Cable are not related.
Prosecutors said the men kidnapped Ronny Cable last year and beat her with a hammer.
Prosecutors also said the men strangled her, set her on fire and buried her remains in a pit in Derry Township.
WPXI's Melanie Marsalko will be in the courtroom for the hearing and will have the latest developments in the case for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man left his two small children home alone while he tried to kill their mother, police say/a>
- Group calling for hate crime investigation into local high school fight
- Police firing shots Tuesday to help keep neighborhoods safe
- VIDEO: Police post video of driver passing stopped school bus in hopes of finding them
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}