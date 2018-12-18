  • Suspects accused in kidnapping, killing of Vandergrift woman due in court

    GREENSBURG - Two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a mother of two are scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

    Walter Cable and Devin Akamichi will be in front of a Westmoreland County judge for a preliminary hearing.

    Cable and Akamichi are charged in the killing of Ronny Cable of Vandergrift.  Ronny and Walter Cable are not related.

    Prosecutors said the men kidnapped Ronny Cable last year and beat her with a hammer. 

    Prosecutors also said the men strangled her, set her on fire and buried her remains in a pit in Derry Township.

