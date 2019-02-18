  • Suspended McCandless police chief back at work

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - After months on suspension, the McCandless police chief returned to work Monday.

    Chief David DiSanti had been on administrative leave since Oct. 29 after a female officer came forward, alleging she was mistreated by him because of her gender. Two more women also claimed they experienced inappropriate behavior while he was in charge.

    Details behind the allegations have not been released, but DiSanti was ordered to complete a corrective action plan.

    DiSanti must complete sensitivity training, but the overall details of the corrective action plan have not been made public.

    “He looks forward to his return to duty, where his objective will be to ensure that the McCandless Town Police Department is operated in accordance with the highest ethical and professional standards,” DiSanti’s attorney, Timothy O'Brien, said in a statement.

    DiSanti has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

