  • Nationally known Pittsburgh haunted house not opening in time for Halloween

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with a Pittsburgh area haunted house that has been nationally recognized in years past say they're not able to open in time for Halloween.

    The opening of ScareHouse's new attraction, Scream District, is taking too long to come together.

    The attraction was delayed two times before the owner decided to cancel the 2019 season. Permit issues with the city were postponed. 

    The ScareHouse is moving to a new location for 2020. National news outlets in 2013 called it "One of America's Scariest Haunted Houses."

