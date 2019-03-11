PITTSBURGH - A witness to the mid-afternoon mayhem in Bloomfield on Friday told Channel 11 about the close call that nearly struck a group of people in front of a PNC Bank.
Two people were taken into custody after a car jumped the curb on Friday and crash into a home on Howley Street. The owners of the home were shaken but not hurt.
"It was crazy, you know. You don't expect to see something like that up here," said Courtney Dipippa, a witness. "There were quite a few ladies in front of the ATM. They moved out of the way. I'm surprised he didn't strike them."
According to witnesses, police were chasing a black SUV when the driver lost control and ended up smashing into a front porch.
The driver was identified as Robery Kemp. His passenger was Valene Reed. Officers said they were in a stolen SUV and were fleeing police who were investigating an armed robbery.
Police said Reed tossed a BB gun out of the window in front of Paddy Cake Bakery.
