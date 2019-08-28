OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If you ever drive down Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township, you know it's been quite the headache lately.
There's been construction for a while, and now there's new construction.
Crews are doing several things to make the road safer.
We're looking at what those things are, and how the work will affect you, on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}