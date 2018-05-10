Water still flowing months after landslide condemns 6 homes

Months after six homes were condemned near Goehring Street because of a landslide, water still flows down the hillside onto the pavement.
Frustrated with the lack of cleanup, a North Point Breeze woman, who has family near where the landslide occured, is taking action to find out where the water is coming from.
Charlene Haislip took samples of the water and got them tested. She says she’s surprised what showed up — and is now wondering if PWSA is to blame for the landslide.
Gabriella DeLuca is examining the test results and talking with PWSA about where the root of the water could be, for Channel 11 News at noon.
