    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Water gushed onto McKnight Road in Ross Township Friday morning after a water main break that forced a closure of northbound lanes.

    The break was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along the northbound lanes between upper and lower Nelson Run Road.

    Traffic was initially allowed to get by, but as the water continued to cover the roadway, police shut down the northbound lanes. Drivers were detoured onto Nelson Run Road until the lanes reopened about 7 a.m.

    Crews from West View Water Authority are at the scene.

    Once the water was shut off, crews salted the road to prevent icing, as temperatures were below freezing.

