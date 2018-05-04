Woman accused of dragging death of boyfriend in court

BUTLER, Pa. - The woman accused of killing her boyfriend by dragging him behind her van during a domestic dispute will face a judge Friday.
Investigators said Jessica Royall, 28, was drunk when she got into a fight with her boyfriend, Ryan Minett, 27, of New Brighton.
Royall is accused of driving about a half-mile along Cross Creek Drive in Cranberry Township with Minett hanging from the side of her van. Police said he clung to the vehicle, fell, slid and struck a light pole.
He died the next day. Minett’s childhood friend, Andrew Dietz, received his kidney in a lifesaving transplant.
Royall is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.
