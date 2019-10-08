JEANNETTE, Pa. - Prosecutors claim a woman on trial for allegedly beating her boyfriend to death with a shovel in 2016 tried to cover it up.
According to Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE, retired Westmoreland County Detective Hugh Shearer testified Monday he found evidence an effort was made to clean blood from walls and the kitchen floor. However, he could not say when or how the blood got there.
Crystal Belle is accused of using shoe laces and packing tape to tie up her boyfriend, 19-year-old Khalil Parker, before bludgeoning him with a snow shovel, investigators said.
We're learning how the defense is claiming self-defense -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The shovel was found in nine pieces in two rooms, and Shearer said the pattern of broken pieces at its end section matched a wound above Parker's eye, TribLIVE reported.
Shearer told jurors it appeared a cleaning agent, such as bleach, was used in an attempt to sanitize the scene, according to TribLIVE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- Florida woman who burned down 3,500-year-old tree while smoking meth arrested on drug charges
- VIDEO: Groundbreaking new treatment helping people with tremors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}